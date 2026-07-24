Deadly Attack at Pakistan Security Checkpoint Highlights Rising Militancy

An explosive-laden vehicle attack by Islamist militants on a Pakistani security checkpoint in Tank district killed 15 people, including 12 soldiers. The Pakistani military confirmed killing 12 militants in retaliation. The local Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack near the Afghan border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:44 IST
Deadly Attack at Pakistan Security Checkpoint Highlights Rising Militancy
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamist militants executed a deadly assault in northwest Pakistan, where an explosive-laden vehicle was driven into a security checkpoint, resulting in the deaths of 15 individuals, including 12 soldiers, according to the military on Friday.

The attack originated from a post jointly guarded by the military and police in the Tank district, a known haven for Islamist militants. The military's response led to the killing of 12 militants, following the militants' failure to breach the checkpoint's security.

The local Taliban, also identified as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the assault, involving four suicide bombers. The broader conflict with the Pakistani state has been ongoing since 2007, aiming to replace the government with a strict Islamic regime.

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