Tartu Schools Fortify Against Stray Ukrainian Drones

Schools in Tartu, Estonia, are installing protective window films and designating shelters to safeguard children against stray Ukrainian drones carrying bombs. Summer preparations include drills and entertainment in shelters, as the Baltic state adapts measures first adopted in Ukraine against airborne threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:41 IST
Tartu Schools Fortify Against Stray Ukrainian Drones
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  • Country:
  • Estonia

In the Estonian city of Tartu, schools are bolstering their defenses against errant Ukrainian drones. With children having already faced the threat of drones veering from the Russian border, educational institutions are taking proactive measures.

This spring, Ukraine accused Russian electronic jamming for misdirecting their drones, leading them into NATO member Estonia. Following a tense incident in June, where students at Tartu's Kivilinna secondary school were unprepared for sheltering, schools have since decided to outfit gyms and pool areas as emergency refuges.

Alongside installing protective films on windows to guard against glass shards, schools will conduct drills for students. Parents, recognizing the importance of such preparations, support these actions as Estonia considers Ukraine-style defense measures.

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