U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Iranian Financier's Network

The United States has imposed additional sanctions on entities linked to Iranian financier Babak Zanjani, targeting his operations under the 'Dot One' conglomerate. The sanctions aim to curb his influence in financial services and infrastructure, linked to Iran's economic activities and illicit fund movement, emphasizing consequences for Iran's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:42 IST
U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Iranian Financier's Network
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government announced new sanctions on Friday, targeting nine firms and four individuals tied to the Iranian financier Babak Zanjani. Known for evading previous sanctions, Zanjani's Iran-based operations, prominent under his 'Dot One' conglomerate, face increased scrutiny.

The U.S. Treasury Department's actions extend to firms in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates connected to Zanjani’s digital asset exchanges and key executives. Zanjani is accused of using a multifaceted portfolio, encompassing financial services, digital asset trading, and gem production, to covertly move funds for Iran.

This move underscores the severe economic impact on Iran due to its actions, highlighted by a plummeting rial and escalating inflation. The U.S. persists in cutting off economic access for Iranian elites involved in corrupt activities, reaffirmed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's statement.

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