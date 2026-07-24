Colombia Secures Historic $9 Billion Development Bank Deal

Colombia has signed a landmark $9 billion financing agreement with the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) for projects from 2026 to 2030. CAF President Sergio Diaz-Granados announced the agreement, highlighting that the funds will support energy, infrastructure, and social services, benefiting both the private sector and local governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:00 IST
Colombia Secures Historic $9 Billion Development Bank Deal
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  • Colombia

Colombia has entered into a groundbreaking $9 billion financing agreement with the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), aimed at supporting projects from 2026 to 2030. Announced on Friday, this deal significantly increases investment in Colombia’s infrastructure, energy, and social services sectors.

The CAF President, Sergio Diaz-Granados, conveyed that this initiative doubles previous funding levels, marking it as a substantial boost to the nation's economy, equivalent to about 2% of Colombia's GDP. Importantly, the funds will be accessible to both the private sector and local governments, which signifies a strategic push toward sustainable development and regional integration.

President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella described the financing agreement as a 'vote of confidence' for Colombia, as he prepares to take office amid economic challenges characterized by declining revenues and rising expenditures. He is set to succeed Gustavo Petro on August 7, as the country navigates its complex fiscal landscape.

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