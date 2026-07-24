India Expands Support Network for Senior Citizens

The Government has highlighted fresh efforts to improve the dignity, safety and everyday well-being of older people through the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana. Activities held for the International Day of Older Persons 2025 focused on healthy ageing, legal awareness, social inclusion and stronger bonds between generations. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma shared the details in a written Lok Sabha reply to Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal.

Five senior citizen homes added

The Department signed an agreement with the Birla Open Minds Foundation to support joint welfare and empowerment programmes for senior citizens. It also virtually inaugurated five Senior Citizen Homes in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The new homes are expected to widen access to care and support for elderly people who need secure accommodation, assisted services or a stronger institutional support system. The initiative reflects the wider focus on making communities more welcoming and responsive to older citizens.

Building bonds across generations

A new interactive educational game, "Naitik Patham", was launched to bring younger and older family members together through shared learning and conversations. The Department also introduced a QR code-based initiative for Grandparents-Teachers Meetings, encouraging grandparents to play a more active role in children's education.

Inter-generational programmes were held in Jabalpur, Badaun, Chhatarpur, Navgaon, Biaora and Mount Abu. These activities created spaces where young people and senior citizens could interact, exchange experiences and develop stronger relationships outside the home.

Health, rights and social participation

Yoga sessions and health camps were organised with S-VYASA, Bengaluru, supporting active ageing and better health awareness among senior citizens. A special legal session was also held with the National Legal Services Authority to explain rights and protections available under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The session covered welfare provisions, social security measures and the responsibilities families and communities hold towards elderly members. A cultural programme titled "Aradhana" celebrated the experience, contribution and continued role of senior citizens in public and community life.

An inclusive framework for ageing

Under AVYAY, the Ministry is working with state governments, autonomous bodies and civil society groups to build a support network that reaches senior citizens in different parts of the country. The programmes underline the need for care that includes health, housing, legal protection, community participation and respect. The Government said its wider objective is to ensure that every senior citizen can live with dignity, security and access to quality support.