ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations
Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), was dismissed following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a secret ballot, 82 of the ICC's 125 member states voted for his removal. Khan strongly denies all allegations made against him.
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- International Criminal Court
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed its prosecutor, Karim Khan, amid allegations of sexual misconduct. This decision was made on Friday following a confidential vote by member states, according to diplomatic sources.
Sources, who spoke under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, revealed that 82 out of 125 member states voted in favor of Khan's removal.
Khan has categorically denied the allegations, asserting his innocence in the face of these claims.