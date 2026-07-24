ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed its prosecutor, Karim Khan, amid allegations of sexual misconduct. This decision was made on Friday following a confidential vote by member states, according to diplomatic sources.

Sources, who spoke under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, revealed that 82 out of 125 member states voted in favor of Khan's removal.

Khan has categorically denied the allegations, asserting his innocence in the face of these claims.