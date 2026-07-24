ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations

Karim Khan, the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), was dismissed following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a secret ballot, 82 of the ICC's 125 member states voted for his removal. Khan strongly denies all allegations made against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:55 IST
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations
  • Country:
  • International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed its prosecutor, Karim Khan, amid allegations of sexual misconduct. This decision was made on Friday following a confidential vote by member states, according to diplomatic sources.

Sources, who spoke under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, revealed that 82 out of 125 member states voted in favor of Khan's removal.

Khan has categorically denied the allegations, asserting his innocence in the face of these claims.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026