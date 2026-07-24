Senegal's Battle for Justice: CAS to Decide AFCON Title Fate

Senegal is set to have its appeal heard on October 8, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) considers the controversy surrounding the revocation of their African Cup of Nations title. The incident stems from a January 18 match against Morocco, where Senegal left the pitch over a penalty decision.

Although Senegal returned to secure a 1-0 victory, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) later awarded a 3-0 win to Morocco. This decision prompted the Senegalese government and the country's soccer federation (FSF) to seek redressal through CAS.

The hearing will take place behind closed doors in Lausanne, Switzerland. While CAS confirmed the hearing date, it stated that a decision would not be immediately forthcoming, leaving Senegal and their supporters awaiting the verdict.