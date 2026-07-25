Global Markets Struggle Amid Inflation Fears and Rising Bond Yields

Global stock markets showed slight gains after a week of lows, aided by decreasing oil prices. However, persistent inflation concerns keep global bond yields elevated. The U.S. imposes higher tariffs, while the Federal Reserve considers imminent rate hikes. The dollar strengthens alongside a mixed performance in equities and precious metals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:01 IST
Global Markets Struggle Amid Inflation Fears and Rising Bond Yields
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Global stock markets found a measure of relief, recovering from the week's earlier lows as oil prices retreated on Friday. Despite this, concerns over inflation persisted, keeping bond yields hovering near multi-decade highs. Notably, the U.S. announced higher tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners, exacerbating inflationary concerns.

On the equities front, Wall Street experienced mixed fortunes with the Dow Jones rising by 0.5% and the S&P 500 by 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite stagnated. European stocks also staged a rebound, with the STOXX 600 up 0.8%. Meanwhile, worries about elevated spending on artificial intelligence weighed on tech stocks.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar enjoyed strong gains as traders anticipated potential rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Gold and silver saw modest recoveries, as bond markets reflected heightened volatility amid economic uncertainties.

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