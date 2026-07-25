Tech Tumbles Amid AI Spending Concerns and Oil Price Impact

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell on Friday as investors sold chip stocks, concerned about massive AI spending plans ahead of upcoming megacap earnings reports. Falling oil prices cushioned losses amidst ongoing Middle East hostilities.

The S&P 500 technology index saw significant declines led by chip stocks. Anticipation surrounds next week’s earnings from megacaps Microsoft, Amazon.com, Meta, and Apple Inc. Investors are wary of the high capital outlays in the technology sector following Alphabet's announcement late Wednesday.

Intel's shares plummeted about 6% despite forecasting above Wall Street estimates, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropped 4%. Meanwhile, real estate emerged as a leading gainer, buoyed by Digital Realty Trust raising its full-year forecast. The energy and political sectors also played roles in influencing market dynamics.