Cross-Border Explosive Threat: Irish Police Foil Attack

Irish police intercepted a significant explosive device en route to the Northern Ireland border, believed to be the work of dissident nationalists. A woman has been charged, and another man remains in custody. The device could have caused major damage, highlighting ongoing threats tied to past conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:38 IST
Cross-Border Explosive Threat: Irish Police Foil Attack
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  • Country:
  • Ireland

Irish police reportedly foiled a potential cross-border attack by intercepting a ‘significant explosive device’ in a vehicle heading towards Northern Ireland.

The operation led to the arrest of a woman in her 20s, with a man in his 40s still being questioned. Authorities link the incident to dissident nationalist militants opposed to British rule.

According to Irish Police Commissioner Justin Kelly, the recovered device could have inflicted substantial harm, underscoring persistent risks from radicalized factions despite the peace heralded by the Good Friday Agreement.

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