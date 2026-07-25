Cross-Border Explosive Threat: Irish Police Foil Attack

Irish police reportedly foiled a potential cross-border attack by intercepting a ‘significant explosive device’ in a vehicle heading towards Northern Ireland.

The operation led to the arrest of a woman in her 20s, with a man in his 40s still being questioned. Authorities link the incident to dissident nationalist militants opposed to British rule.

According to Irish Police Commissioner Justin Kelly, the recovered device could have inflicted substantial harm, underscoring persistent risks from radicalized factions despite the peace heralded by the Good Friday Agreement.