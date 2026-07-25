Colombian Businessman Alex Saab Pleads Not Guilty

Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman and former ally of Venezuela's ousted President Nicolas Maduro, appeared in court on Friday, entering a plea of not guilty to charges of money laundering in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:20 IST
Colombian Businessman Alex Saab Pleads Not Guilty
  • Country:
  • United States

In a high-profile case attracting international attention, Colombian businessman Alex Saab, known for his ties with Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro, appeared in a U.S. court on Friday. Defying allegations, Saab pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a money laundering scheme.

Saab's legal team has consistently maintained his innocence, labeling the accusations as politically motivated. The businessman, who was extradited to the United States, is accused of facilitating corrupt financial transactions that bolstered Maduro's regime.

The case is spotlighting the intersection of international politics and crime, with many observers closely watching the legal developments and their potential implications for U.S.-Venezuela relations.

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