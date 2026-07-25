Colombian Businessman Alex Saab Pleads Not Guilty

In a high-profile case attracting international attention, Colombian businessman Alex Saab, known for his ties with Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro, appeared in a U.S. court on Friday. Defying allegations, Saab pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a money laundering scheme.

Saab's legal team has consistently maintained his innocence, labeling the accusations as politically motivated. The businessman, who was extradited to the United States, is accused of facilitating corrupt financial transactions that bolstered Maduro's regime.

The case is spotlighting the intersection of international politics and crime, with many observers closely watching the legal developments and their potential implications for U.S.-Venezuela relations.