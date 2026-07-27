Aluminium Market Faces Unprecedented Challenges Amid Gulf Tensions

Amid escalating conflict in the Gulf regions, the aluminium market faces unexpected stability thanks to rising exports from China and Indonesia, compensating for disruptions in Gulf production. In particular, Chinese smelters are leveraging strong profit margins to boost their output, while Indonesia makes strides as a major primary aluminium supplier.

The aluminium landscape reveals a nuanced picture; while fears of supply chain disturbances persist, it's the robust export volumes from key Asian producers that are offering an unexpected buffer. Yet, concerns loom about reliance on Asian exporters, particularly given geopolitical tensions influencing the sector's future dynamics.

Additionally, while aluminium traders on the London Metal Exchange remain optimistic, physical traders express caution as they face increased costs and supply uncertainties correlated with ongoing hostilities and trade policy changes such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.