Court Upholds Racial Discrimination Ruling Against Pauline Hanson

An Australian court has dismissed an appeal by right-wing leader Pauline Hanson, upholding a prior decision that she racially discriminated against Muslim Senator Mehreen Faruqi. The court found Hanson's social media comment as unlawful, emphasizing Australia's stance against racial discrimination.

Senator Faruqi expressed satisfaction with the ruling, describing it as a victory for those who've been subjected to racial discrimination. She stated, 'Today's win is for every single person out there who has been told to go back to where you came from.'

Hanson, who leads the One Nation party, voiced disappointment over the decision. She plans to review the ruling with her legal team, considering a potential appeal to Australia's High Court, the nation's highest judicial authority.