Ukraine Accuses Russia of Sharing Satellite Data with Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleges that Russia is passing satellite observations from the Middle East to Iran. Zelenskiy claims active surveillance of Gulf states and U.S. facilities by Russia since July, with such images surfacing in Iran and correlating with Iranian strikes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 23:57 IST
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Sharing Satellite Data with Iran
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised serious allegations against Russia, claiming that they are sharing critical satellite data with Iran. This accusation, made on Saturday, indicates heightened surveillance activity.

According to Zelenskiy, since July, Russia has been actively monitoring military facilities in the Gulf states and the U.S., with this data allegedly ending up in Iranian hands. The Ukrainian president suggests a direct link between these observations and subsequent Iranian military actions.

This revelation underscores an intricate web of geopolitical dynamics, potentially escalating tensions between the involved nations. The implications of these intelligence-sharing accusations could carry significant international repercussions.

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