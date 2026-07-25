Ukraine Accuses Russia of Sharing Satellite Data with Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised serious allegations against Russia, claiming that they are sharing critical satellite data with Iran. This accusation, made on Saturday, indicates heightened surveillance activity.

According to Zelenskiy, since July, Russia has been actively monitoring military facilities in the Gulf states and the U.S., with this data allegedly ending up in Iranian hands. The Ukrainian president suggests a direct link between these observations and subsequent Iranian military actions.

This revelation underscores an intricate web of geopolitical dynamics, potentially escalating tensions between the involved nations. The implications of these intelligence-sharing accusations could carry significant international repercussions.