Canada and UAE Forge New Trade Frontiers
Canada and the United Arab Emirates have concluded negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, aiming to reduce dependency on the U.S. and enhance non-oil exports. The deal will cut tariffs, streamline processes, and boost trade sectors between the two nations, with future energy investments expected.
- Country:
- Canada
Canada and the United Arab Emirates have successfully wrapped up trade negotiations, marking a significant milestone towards the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. This deal is designed to help Canada diversify its trade avenues beyond the United States, while simultaneously aiding the UAE in boosting its non-oil exports.
Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu emphasized the importance of diversifying markets at a Toronto press conference and highlighted the agreement's benefits, including tariff reductions and enhanced access to Canada's largest Middle Eastern market. Key sectors such as engineering, aerospace, agri-food, and clean technology stand to gain from this agreement.
Though the agreement's signing date remains unspecified, a swift legal review and ratification process are anticipated. The UAE, a major market for Canadian automotive and machinery exports, has pledged significant investments in Canada, with upcoming announcements expected, particularly in the energy sector, according to UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
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