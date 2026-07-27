Stocks Rise as U.S. and Iran Halt Hostilities, Tech Giants Await Earnings

Wall Street's main stock index futures saw an upswing on Monday, as both the United States and Iran declared a temporary ceasefire over the weekend. This announcement led to a significant drop in oil prices.

Energy-sensitive stocks experienced gains in premarket trading, with airlines like Delta and American seeing increases of 2.6% and 3%, respectively. Cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Carnival also rose by 3.2% each. Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices fell 6.3% to $90.6 a barrel, adversely affecting companies like Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil.

The previous week, markets were shaken by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which worried investors about potential inflationary pressures ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. Though a pause in attacks was announced, activity through the Strait of Hormuz remained low, with further concerns over attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi oil facilities.