Andrea Pirlo, the esteemed former Italy international footballer, announced his withdrawal from consideration as the national team's head coach following backlash over his ties with a Russian betting firm. This development comes in the wake of speculation that pegged Pirlo as a frontrunner for the role, after other candidates declined the position.

Pirlo, who currently manages United FC in Dubai, expressed disappointment over the criticism faced for his association with Fonbet, a Russian bookmaker. His role as a global ambassador for the company stirred controversy, which intensified during Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite defending the partnership as purely commercial, it impacted his candidacy significantly.

The issue escalated after Pirlo's appearance at a Fonbet event in Moscow, drawing further scrutiny. His disqualification underscores the challenges international figures face in maintaining personal and professional affiliations amid global political tensions. FIGC's technical director, Paolo Maldini, is tasked with finding a new coach for Italy's national football team.