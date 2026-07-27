Clean Energy Milestone: PCG Global's Strategic Funding

On Monday, PCG Global, a prominent clean energy platform, announced the successful closing of a significant financing round. This round was spearheaded by GenZero, a company under the Temasek umbrella.

GenZero's investment serves as a strategic boost for PCG Global's ambitious plans for international expansion. The funds will be pivotal in scaling their operations and strengthening their presence in the global clean energy sector.

The collaboration between PCG Global and GenZero underscores a growing momentum in the clean energy industry, emphasizing the importance of sustainable solutions in mitigating climate challenges worldwide.