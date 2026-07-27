Diplomatic Tensions Rise: India's Strong Warning to Ukraine

India's foreign ministry announced on Monday that it has called upon Ukraine's ambassador to communicate New Delhi's strong objections to Kyiv regarding the targeting of commercial vessels. The ministry highlighted that such actions are "unacceptable and must be avoided."

The diplomatic move follows an incident involving the MV OMORFI, a commercial vessel attacked on July 18, resulting in the death of one Indian national. This event has heightened tensions between the two nations, prompting India to seek an explanation and a commitment to prevent future incidents.

New Delhi's swift response underscores its commitment to safeguarding its citizens and commercial interests overseas. The Indian government maintains a firm stance on the safety of its nationals amidst evolving geopolitical tensions.