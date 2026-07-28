Airbus' Record-Setting A350 Test Flight: A Milestone in Aviation History

Airbus has successfully conducted a marathon test flight lasting over 24 hours as part of Qantas' Project Sunrise, aimed at revolutionizing long-distance air travel. The A350, specially adapted for record-beating commercial flights, landed in France after a journey from Melbourne, signaling a major advancement in non-stop travel possibilities.

This specially adapted A350-1000ULR, which will be integrated into Qantas' fleet in 2027, is planned to inaugurate nonstop routes between Sydney and London, eliminating traditional stopovers and transforming the long-haul travel experience. The aircraft, boasting an extra fuel tank, covered an impressive 23,075 km without stopping.

The flight has garnered significant attention, becoming the second most-tracked in history on Flightradar24, attracting over 3.6 million viewers. Qantas has ordered 12 of these aircraft, poised to reduce the time of the historic 'Kangaroo Route' from five days to a continuous 19 to 21-hour journey.