Chancellor Merz Urges Financial Restraint in EU Budget

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes the need for fiscal prudence in the next EU financial framework, advocating for substantial spending cuts instead of increased expenses. He also calls for national flexibility in agricultural subsidies during his visit to Dublin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 18:07 IST
Chancellor Merz Urges Financial Restraint in EU Budget
Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has underscored the necessity for fiscal restraint in the upcoming EU financial framework, stating that steep spending cuts are required instead of increased expenditures.

Speaking during a visit to Dublin, Merz highlighted that the framework cannot accommodate exorbitant spending increases and suggested hundreds of billions of euros in cuts.

He further advocated for greater flexibility at a national level concerning agricultural subsidies, emphasizing the need for tailored approaches within member states.

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