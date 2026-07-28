Honoring the Past: Li Qiang's Visit to Tangshan on 50th Earthquake Anniversary

China's Premier Li Qiang visited Tangshan to mark 50 years since a devastating earthquake that killed over 240,000 people. Traditionally attended by presidents, Li's presence and homage represent President Xi Jinping's respects. This visit highlights the ongoing reverence for one of history's deadliest earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 18:09 IST
Honoring the Past: Li Qiang's Visit to Tangshan on 50th Earthquake Anniversary
Li Qiang
  • Country:
  • China

Premier Li Qiang, China's second-highest-ranking leader, made a significant visit to the city of Tangshan on Tuesday, which marked the 50th anniversary of the catastrophic 1976 earthquake. This event, although traditionally attended by Chinese presidents, saw Li stepping in on behalf of President Xi Jinping, who was engaged with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Beijing.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, is etched in history as one of the deadliest, resulting in over 242,000 fatalities in the Tangshan region. It also inflicted severe injuries on 164,000 people and left countless children orphaned. Even decades later, the region continues to experience aftershocks, including a notable magnitude 5.1 tremor in 2020, according to government seismologists.

While President Xi had visited Tangshan for the 40th anniversary, his trips have become rare, especially post-pandemic. Li's visit underscored continuity in reverence, as he laid a wreath and bowed thrice to honor the victims and rescue workers, echoing Xi's sentiments of remembrance and care.

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