Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has unexpectedly tightened its monetary policy, adjusting the rate of appreciation of its Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate. This move came despite analysts' expectations for policies to remain steady, with no change to the band width or centering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 05:38 IST
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy
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  • Country:
  • Singapore

On Monday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) made a surprising move by tightening its monetary policy. This decision involved a slight increase in the rate of appreciation within its exchange rate-based policy band, specifically the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER).

MAS clarified that while this adjustment occurred, the width of the policy band and its centering level remain unchanged. This policy shift defied the expectations of a majority of analysts polled by Reuters, who had anticipated a steady policy setting.

The decision highlights MAS's strategic focus on strengthening its currency approach, hinting at economic conditions that necessitate such adjustments.

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