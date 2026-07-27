Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

On Monday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) made a surprising move by tightening its monetary policy. This decision involved a slight increase in the rate of appreciation within its exchange rate-based policy band, specifically the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER).

MAS clarified that while this adjustment occurred, the width of the policy band and its centering level remain unchanged. This policy shift defied the expectations of a majority of analysts polled by Reuters, who had anticipated a steady policy setting.

The decision highlights MAS's strategic focus on strengthening its currency approach, hinting at economic conditions that necessitate such adjustments.