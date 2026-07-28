Italy's Delicate Balancing Act: Defence Funding vs. Energy Costs

Italy's League party stated that parliament will decide on using a European Union scheme to fund military spending. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced plans to request €14.9 billion, sparking cautious responses. Italy faces pressure to ease energy costs, seeking lenient budget rules, while balancing EU defence commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 18:09 IST
Italy's Delicate Balancing Act: Defence Funding vs. Energy Costs
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Italy's League party has declared that the decision to utilize a European Union scheme for military spending is up to parliament, following Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's announcement of a €14.9 billion request from the fund by year's end.

Tajani's proposal ignited a cautious response from League allies, emphasizing the need for a parliamentary decision rather than immediate government action. Despite reserving funds, Italy must consider its financial constraints and other pressing needs like rising energy costs.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is seeking parliamentary approval to use a 'national escape clause' for energy costs, allowing higher deficits. This action highlights the government's effort to balance defence obligations with domestic economic pressures.

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