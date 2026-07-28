Italy's Delicate Balancing Act: Defence Funding vs. Energy Costs

Italy's League party has declared that the decision to utilize a European Union scheme for military spending is up to parliament, following Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's announcement of a €14.9 billion request from the fund by year's end.

Tajani's proposal ignited a cautious response from League allies, emphasizing the need for a parliamentary decision rather than immediate government action. Despite reserving funds, Italy must consider its financial constraints and other pressing needs like rising energy costs.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is seeking parliamentary approval to use a 'national escape clause' for energy costs, allowing higher deficits. This action highlights the government's effort to balance defence obligations with domestic economic pressures.