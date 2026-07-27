Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Ship traffic through Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz has decreased due to Yemeni Houthi attacks and ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Disruptions are impacting global oil exports as the US-Iran conflict continues to affect maritime routes vital for crude oil supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 05:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 05:34 IST
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Ship traffic through Bab el-Mandeb fell on Sunday after Yemeni Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz stayed low over the weekend, shipping data from Kpler showed on Monday.

Red Sea traffic has seen significant disruption following attacks off the coast of Yemen by Tehran-aligned Houthis, aiming to blockade Saudi exports and heighten tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict, thus exacerbating oil supply issues through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil tankers, including very large crude carriers from several nations, continue to navigate through these strategic maritime channels despite increased risk, reflecting the critical importance of these routes to global oil transportation.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond GDP: World Bank Says Armenia Must Turn Economic Growth into Broad-Based Prosperity

World Bank Study Reveals Why Forced Displacement Harms Children Beyond Poverty Alone

Protected Areas Power South Africa's Economy with R303 Billion Income, Study Reveals

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026