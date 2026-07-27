Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege
Ship traffic through Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz has decreased due to Yemeni Houthi attacks and ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Disruptions are impacting global oil exports as the US-Iran conflict continues to affect maritime routes vital for crude oil supply.
- Country:
- Yemen
Ship traffic through Bab el-Mandeb fell on Sunday after Yemeni Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz stayed low over the weekend, shipping data from Kpler showed on Monday.
Red Sea traffic has seen significant disruption following attacks off the coast of Yemen by Tehran-aligned Houthis, aiming to blockade Saudi exports and heighten tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict, thus exacerbating oil supply issues through the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil tankers, including very large crude carriers from several nations, continue to navigate through these strategic maritime channels despite increased risk, reflecting the critical importance of these routes to global oil transportation.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Surge: Saudi Defense Intercepts Missiles Amid Oil Chokepoints Crisis
-
Middle East Oil Spot Premiums Soar Amid Red Sea Maritime Tensions
-
Navigating the Narrowing Straits: Shipping Challenges in the Middle East
-
Navigating the Tides: Shifts in Middle Eastern Oil Transit
-
Saudi Arabia's Oil Odyssey: Navigating New Export Challenges