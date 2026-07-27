The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

In a move signaling both ambition and adaptability, New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has revealed his 44-man squad for a formidable tour of South Africa. The squad includes three uncapped players, prop Siale Lauaki, loose forward Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, and flyhalf Josh Jacomb, as part of the team's strategic refresh.

Significant, however, are the omissions due to injury of lock Scott Barrett, dynamic wing/centre Leicester Fainga'anuku, and prop Tamaiti Williams. In a positive turn, Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland has rejoined the team following an extensive recovery period from a shoulder injury.

Rennie highlighted the tour's intensity, describing it as one of the toughest in rugby, with eight matches over six weeks. The tour kicks off on August 7 against the Stormers, culminating in a highly anticipated series against the Springboks starting August 22 in Johannesburg.