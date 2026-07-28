Aluminium Market's Resilient Dance Amidst Middle Eastern Tensions

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has unexpectedly left the aluminium market unperturbed. While strikes have crippled Gulf smelters, the global supply chain's balance seems maintained as China's increased exports steadily support market demands.

Emirates Global Aluminium's quick recovery efforts have provided some relief. However, challenges persist with Iran's blockade strategies further straining regional supplies. Meanwhile, the Western market's confidence leans on China and Indonesia's output, both ramping up production substantially.

Indonesia's rapid rise as an export powerhouse is reshaping trade dynamics, yet its coal-powered smelters raise environmental concerns. As stock levels adjust in anticipation of shifts like Europe's CBAM, the industry's future relies heavily on carefully managed trade strategies and geopolitical resolutions.