Mexico's Quarrel with Vulcan Materials: A $1.7 Billion Arbitration Clash

Mexico's government has announced it will offer Vulcan Materials less than 1% of the $1.7 billion the U.S. company sought following its Mexican unit's closure. The international arbitration was sparked in 2018 after Mexico shut down Vulcan's limestone extraction operations.

The Economy Ministry revealed that an arbitration tribunal has dismissed the majority of Vulcan's claims, supporting only those related to a closure of one site in January 2018 in Quintana Roo. A government insider indicated that the compensation might sum up to approximately $15 million out of the originally claimed amount.

Vulcan accused Mexico of violating previous agreements, claiming arbitrary closures, and alleged its operations were targeted for environmental destruction. In contrast, the Mexican government, under former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, accused Vulcan of severe ecological damage.