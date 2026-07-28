Ebbing Imports Narrow U.S. Trade Deficit Amid Middle East Uncertainty

The U.S. trade deficit in goods saw a reduction in June, coinciding with a broad decline in imports, according to the Commerce Department's latest report. Despite the narrowing gap, the deficit was not enough to prevent a subtraction from economic growth in the second quarter.

Exports fell to a five-month low, driven by a significant drop in shipments of industrial supplies, including petroleum, as crude oil prices declined. Businesses continued to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, potentially influencing a future rebound in imports, while consumer spending remained steady.

The Census Bureau indicated a 4.2% reduction in the goods trade gap, with the deficit averaging wider than the first quarter. Industry experts suggest that the decline in imports likely mirrors a temporary shift in business inventory strategies amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.