Ebbing Imports Narrow U.S. Trade Deficit Amid Middle East Uncertainty
In June, the U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed due to a decline in imports, although it still impacted economic growth in the second quarter. The trade gap's contraction was mainly due to reduced imports of consumer goods and capital goods, influenced by the conflict in the Middle East.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. trade deficit in goods saw a reduction in June, coinciding with a broad decline in imports, according to the Commerce Department's latest report. Despite the narrowing gap, the deficit was not enough to prevent a subtraction from economic growth in the second quarter.
Exports fell to a five-month low, driven by a significant drop in shipments of industrial supplies, including petroleum, as crude oil prices declined. Businesses continued to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, potentially influencing a future rebound in imports, while consumer spending remained steady.
The Census Bureau indicated a 4.2% reduction in the goods trade gap, with the deficit averaging wider than the first quarter. Industry experts suggest that the decline in imports likely mirrors a temporary shift in business inventory strategies amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.