Dube TradePort SEZ Drives Investment, Jobs and Export Growth

The Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is strengthening its role as one of KwaZulu-Natal's biggest economic engines, attracting billions of rand in private investment, creating thousands of jobs and expanding the province's global trade links. A new Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Report shows the SEZ continues to deliver strong results through infrastructure development, export growth and improved international connectivity.

Since its establishment, Dube TradePort has attracted R4.2 billion in private-sector investment while supporting approximately 36,872 permanent jobs across KwaZulu-Natal. During the last financial year alone, businesses invested an additional R480 million, leading to the creation of 631 permanent and 102 temporary jobs.

Investment Continues to Fuel Growth

Dube TradePort SEZ Chief Executive Officer Hamish Erskine said continued investment from existing businesses demonstrates growing confidence in the Special Economic Zone and its long-term potential.

He explained that strategic infrastructure development is helping create an environment where businesses can expand operations, attract new investment and strengthen industrial activity across the province. The latest figures also highlight the SEZ's contribution to inclusive economic growth by supporting local industries and creating employment opportunities.

Export Performance Strengthens Global Reach

Businesses operating within the SEZ generated approximately R531 million in exports during the previous financial year, with products reaching markets across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and several international destinations.

Erskine credited this performance to Dube TradePort's integrated model, which combines modern industrial facilities with strong logistics infrastructure and direct access to King Shaka International Airport, the Port of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal's extensive road network. This combination allows businesses to move goods more efficiently while improving access to regional and global markets.

Infrastructure Expansion Supports Future Demand

Infrastructure investment remains a major priority for the organisation. During the 2025/26 financial year, Dube TradePort invested R109.7 million in fixed capital projects, completing major developments in Dube TradeZone 2 and Dube AgriZone 2 while continuing construction of large industrial warehousing facilities.

The next phase of development includes several major projects designed to meet growing investor demand. Plans include a 4.4-megawatt solar farm to improve energy resilience and support sustainability goals, two new industrial warehouses for medium-sized manufacturers, and a new water reservoir to strengthen essential infrastructure for future industrial expansion.

Erskine said these investments will help create a resilient and future-ready Special Economic Zone capable of supporting long-term economic growth.

Better Air Links Boost Trade and Tourism

Dube TradePort is also playing a leading role in expanding KwaZulu-Natal's international air connectivity through its work with the KwaZulu-Natal Route Development Committee (Durban Direct).

Recent developments include Qatar Airways increasing its Doha-Maputo-Durban service to daily flights, Turkish Airlines expanding its Durban-Istanbul route to four weekly flights, and Eswatini Air increasing services between Durban and Manzini to three flights a week. These additions build on the success of Emirates' Durban-Dubai service and Airlink's Durban-Harare route, giving travellers and exporters greater access to global markets.

With a growing investment pipeline, expanding infrastructure, rising exports and stronger international connections, Dube TradePort continues to reinforce its position as one of South Africa's leading Special Economic Zones while supporting KwaZulu-Natal's long-term economic development.