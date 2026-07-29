Market Rebound: Asian Stocks Rise amid Oil Jumps and Global Tensions

Asian stocks regained ground Wednesday after a severe drop, attributed to concerns over valuations, AI investments, and intensified market competition. Investors remain on edge as critical earnings reports from major tech companies approach, alongside an impending Federal Reserve policy decision.

Oil prices surged in early trading, spurred by recent Middle East conflicts affecting U.S.-Iran relations. The tensions threaten oil supplies, adding volatility to global markets. SK Hynix's impressive earnings briefly steadied Asian chipmakers, pivotal players in this year’s AI-led rally but currently facing investor skepticism.

South Korea’s KOSPI index rose by over 1%, recovering from its prior drop to a three-month low. Despite the chaos, experts suggest the market is rotating rather than avoiding risk entirely. The forthcoming tech earnings and Federal Reserve announcements are expected to further influence market dynamics and investor sentiment.