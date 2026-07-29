Elon Musk's X Challenges Australia's Teen Social Media Ban

Elon Musk's platform, X, has accused Australia of trying to endow its internet regulator with unfair information-gathering powers. This move, they argue, undermines U.S. law by enforcing a ban on social media accounts for those under 16.

The controversial law, which took effect in December, has drawn criticism primarily from U.S.-based social media firms. X's submission has added a geopolitical dimension to the debate by highlighting potential clashes with international legal norms and U.S. free speech rights.

While Australia's regulator, eSafety, seeks greater document discovery powers, critics argue existing enforcement capabilities remain untested. The outcome could set a precedent for international digital economy regulations as the Senate prepares to deliver its ruling.