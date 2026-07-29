SK Hynix Navigates AI Demand Boom Despite Profit Shortfall

SK Hynix, a South Korean chipmaker, reported a significant rise in operating profit but fell short of investor expectations, leading to a decrease in its shares. Despite robust AI-driven memory demand, shipment delays tempered prices. The company is focusing on long-term supply deals to manage industry volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 08:13 IST
SK Hynix Navigates AI Demand Boom Despite Profit Shortfall
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported a substantial surge in its quarterly operating profit, which soared more than sixfold, yet it did not meet the high expectations set by investors amid the AI boom. The Nvidia supplier attributed the shortfall to delays in shipments of some advanced products that limited price gains for its key dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips. Consequently, shares in SK Hynix plummeted by 10%, escalating concerns about the sustainability of aggressive AI investments by tech companies.

Despite these concerns, SK Hynix maintained an optimistic stance on AI-related memory demand, noting significant ongoing investments in AI infrastructure by major tech firms. The company highlighted its commitment to securing long-term supply agreements to hedge against chip price volatility and to convert today's AI-driven boom into future demand stability. Such agreements, often accompanied by financial safeguards like deposits, are already in place with around ten key industry players, and discussions with others are ongoing.

Looking to the future, SK Hynix plans to increase its capital expenditure to expand chip production capacity, countering fears of potential oversupply by aligning investments with market demand. With its net cash nearing a strategic long-term target, the company is under pressure from investors to delineate a clear shareholder return policy. SK Hynix reported a remarkable three-month net profit of 93.9 trillion won, largely fueled by gains from investment assets.

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