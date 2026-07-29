British Business Headlines: GSK Investment, Burberry Stake, AstraZeneca Challenges, Glencore Allegations, Football Deal Talks

In a significant economic development, pharma giant GSK announced plans to establish a global research and development headquarters in Cambridge, marking a £400 million investment under new leadership. The move represents a strategic relocation from Stevenage.

Meanwhile, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group continues its series of business interventions with a public disclosure of its stake in luxury retailer Burberry. This aligns with the billionaire's history of engaging with competitor ventures.

AstraZeneca's executive has advocated for operating at 'Chinese speed' to outpace innovative rivals, reflecting concerns of lagging like the western automotive sector. Additionally, Glencore is embroiled in legal issues, accusing a former Prax refinery owner of fraudulent actions leading to significant financial losses. English football is on the brink of a historic deal, with negotiations underway for a £1.5 billion, decade-spanning agreement to prevent regulatory intervention.