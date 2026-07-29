Drone Attack Ignites Industrial Facility in Ryazan
A drone attack caused a fire at an industrial facility in Ryazan, Russia. The regional governor, Pavel Malkov, announced the incident on Telegram without disclosing specifics about the facility, which is located in an area known for its oil refinery and logistics hub.
- Country:
- Russia
An industrial facility in Ryazan, a central Russian city, was set ablaze following a drone attack, according to regional governor Pavel Malkov's statement on Telegram.
The governor did not disclose further details regarding the facility, situated in a region that hosts several large industrial complexes, including an oil refinery and a logistics hub.
This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in regions with significant industrial infrastructure.