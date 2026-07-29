Market Turmoil: AI Valuations, Tension in the Middle East, and Critical Fed Decision

Asian stocks faced significant declines amidst investor concerns over AI valuations and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Chipmakers, integral to the AI boom, are exhibiting market volatility. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision—amid fluctuating oil prices—adds to global economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 08:24 IST
Market Turmoil: AI Valuations, Tension in the Middle East, and Critical Fed Decision
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Asian stock markets witnessed a steep decline on Wednesday, continuing a trend of losses sparked by concerns over artificial intelligence valuations, heightened competition, and increasing expenditures. The decline comes at a pivotal moment, as major tech firms prepare to release earnings reports and the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to make a key policy decision.

Global markets were further shaken by a fresh surge in oil prices following renewed conflict in the Middle East, threatening supply levels and exerting pressure on global inflation. Asian semiconductor manufacturers, recently central to the AI rally, are grappling with market instability, as highlighted by the notable drop in South Korea's KOSPI index.

High stakes earnings announcements from tech giants like Microsoft and Meta are anticipated to provide a crucial assessment of the AI investment landscape. Coupled with geopolitical unrest and the looming Fed decision, financial analysts suggest an unpredictable, volatile trading environment ahead.

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