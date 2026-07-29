India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

India is rapidly digitising land records through online databases, GIS platforms, drone surveys and property-mapping programmes designed to make ownership clearer and administration more efficient. The ambition is understandable: cleaner records should reduce disputes, improve transactions and make welfare and compensation easier to deliver. However, new research warns that digitisation can deepen injustice when it is built on records that are already outdated, fragmented or disconnected from how communities actually use and inherit land.

The study, "Beyond Digitization: The Need for Inclusive Co-Governance in Reforming Indian Land Administration," published in the journal Land, was written by Madhushree Sekher, Menokhono, Shraddha Vikas and Balbir Singh Aulakh of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, together with Bill Pritchard of the University of Sydney. Based on fieldwork in Talasari and Chiplun in Maharashtra between December 2024 and October 2025, the authors examine how digital land reforms interact with colonial cadastral systems, customary tenure, infrastructure expansion and fragmented public institutions.

They don't argue that India should abandon digital reform, but that technology cannot repair land governance unless the underlying records, institutions and decision-making systems are first made more accurate, accountable and inclusive. When flawed records are converted into legally authoritative digital data, historical mistakes can become harder, not easier, to challenge.

Old Maps Are Driving New Digital Systems

India's land administration still relies heavily on cadastral categories and survey numbers inherited from colonial revenue systems. These records were designed to classify land for taxation and administrative control, not to capture the full complexity of local tenure, collective use, shifting settlements or customary rights.

Talasari illustrates the consequences. The predominantly tribal block has 21 Gram Panchayats, 41 revenue villages and 214 padas, or hamlets. Yet older cadastral systems recognised only limited formal village-settlement areas, while many communities lived across farmland and forest-adjacent locations. Over time, settlements expanded, land uses changed and customary arrangements evolved, but the official framework remained largely static.

Modern technologies can map these landscapes with far greater precision. Programmes such as SVAMITVA use drone surveys and GIS tools to identify residential plots and issue property cards. That can improve access to welfare, compensation and formal transactions. However, the study finds that digital maps may still capture only a house footprint while overlooking cultivation areas, shared boundaries, collective claims and long-standing local understandings.

The risk is therefore not simply inaccurate mapping. It is the legal elevation of one partial version of reality over another. A digital record may look precise, but precision is not the same as justice. When the source material is incomplete, digitisation can give administrative certainty to an inaccurate claim.

This is particularly important in rural and peri-urban areas where land is not always held through individual, formally registered ownership. Kinship, community recognition, seasonal use and collective inheritance may shape who controls and benefits from land. Systems designed around individual titles can render those relationships invisible.

When Records Decide Who Receives Rights

Land records in India influence far more than property sales. They help determine who qualifies for housing support, agricultural subsidies, irrigation schemes, formal credit and compensation when land is acquired for development.

In Maharashtra, the 7/12 extract is a key document for agricultural land, containing information on ownership, cultivation and survey classification. The study finds repeated mismatches between these records and actual land use. Families may occupy or cultivate land for generations, only to discover that official maps place the parcel elsewhere or attach it to a different survey number.

The consequences can be severe. The research describes a case in which a resident with documentary evidence of long-term cultivation was denied compensation during land acquisition associated with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project because an older government map identified the parcel differently. Local recognition and community validation did not outweigh the formal record.

The problem is especially acute for Warli households in Talasari. Land may be treated as a shared family or lineage resource rather than the property of a single named individual. Formal systems, however, often require an individual title or written consent from every recorded co-holder. That can delay claims, trigger family disputes and exclude people whose rights are widely accepted locally but weakly documented administratively.

Women face an additional layer of exclusion. They may cultivate land and depend on it for household security while remaining absent from ownership records. A reform that digitises existing titles without correcting gendered omissions may reproduce those inequalities with greater institutional force.

The study also shows how land-document requirements can undermine welfare programmes. When formal title becomes the gateway to housing, irrigation or agricultural support, people under customary or collective tenure may be excluded even when their occupation is continuous and locally recognised. Digital efficiency at the front end cannot compensate for unfairness embedded in the eligibility rules.

Infrastructure Is Outpacing Administration

The contrast between Talasari and Chiplun shows how land-governance failures take different forms under different development pressures. Talasari is shaped by tribal tenure systems, weak documentation and growing pressure from major infrastructure projects, including the Vadhvan Port and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. Chiplun, by contrast, reflects rapid peri-urban transformation driven by highways, rail connectivity, industrial development and speculative investment.

In both places, land administration is struggling to keep pace. In Talasari, official records often fail to recognise dispersed settlements and customary claims. In Chiplun, rising land values, fragmented holdings and mixed residential, commercial and industrial uses are overtaking rural classifications.

Institutional fragmentation makes matters worse. Revenue, Land Records, Forest, Agriculture and Panchayati Raj bodies operate through separate mandates and weakly integrated systems. A citizen trying to correct a record may have to approach several offices, while no single institution is clearly responsible for reconciling legal documentation with lived reality.

This fragmentation also affects public investment. The study describes a primary health centre in Sutrakar village that remained non-functional because disputes over an access road crossing cultivated fields generated compensation claims. The building existed, but unresolved land rights prevented the facility from delivering its intended public benefit.

For governments, development agencies and investors, the lesson is clear: weak land governance is not a minor administrative inconvenience. It can delay infrastructure, inflate compensation costs, generate litigation and erode trust. For affected communities, it can mean displacement, lost entitlements or exclusion from the very development projects intended to improve their lives.

The study's qualitative design and focus on two locations mean its findings cannot be treated as representative of all India. Yet its process-mapping and comparative fieldwork reveal mechanisms that are likely to matter well beyond Maharashtra: obsolete records, fragmented authority, top-down planning and weak channels for community validation.

Co-Governance Must Come Before Digital Finality

The authors argue that India needs to move beyond top-down digitisation towards co-governance. Communities and local institutions should help validate records, identify customary rights, resolve disputes and shape decisions before digital entries become legally decisive.

This does not mean replacing statutory law with informal claims. It means recognising that formal and customary systems already coexist and building institutions capable of reconciling them. Gram Panchayats, customary bodies and district-level planning institutions could play a stronger role in validating tenure and identifying conflicts before they become embedded in official databases.

Participatory mapping, legal literacy and accessible grievance mechanisms are essential. These processes must explicitly include women, tribal communities, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and the landless. Otherwise, participation itself could be captured by dominant local interests.

Government departments also need interoperable data and clear responsibility for correcting errors. Land, welfare, agriculture and infrastructure agencies should not operate as separate administrative worlds when the same record determines eligibility, compensation and development planning.

The wider lesson extends across the Global South. Digital land reform is often promoted as a route to transparency, investment and efficient markets, but land data are never neutral. They decide whose claims are recognised, whose history becomes official and who bears the cost when administrative records conflict with lived reality.