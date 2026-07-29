Political Turmoil in Germany: Merz Faces Rising Challenges
Chancellor Friedrich Merz faces mounting pressure following a controversial cabinet reshuffle that has intensified intra-party tensions. The reshuffle, intended to thwart far-right gains in upcoming state elections, has led to dissatisfaction among conservative lawmakers and a dip in Merz's popularity, while the AfD gains traction on issues like migration.
- Country:
- Germany
Tensions are escalating for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a controversial cabinet reshuffle drew criticism from within his own party. The reshuffle, designed as a strategic move to counteract the rise of the far-right in the upcoming state elections, points to doubts about the current government's competence.
Conservative lawmakers are set to vote on Merz's nomination of Thorsten Frei as their new faction chief—a decision traditionally considered a routine confirmation. However, a less decisive vote might refocus scrutiny on Merz's leadership amidst descending poll numbers and dissatisfaction within his party.
The AfD has overtaken Merz's CDU/CSU bloc on perceived competence, gaining traction especially on the topic of migration following a recent high-profile incident. With September's state elections looming, Merz's leadership and strategic choices, including high-profile cabinet positions, remain under the microscope.