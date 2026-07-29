EU Urges Enhanced Wildfire Response Amid Rising Climate Challenges

The European Union is urging for enhanced responses to wildfires as climate change exacerbates their occurrence and severity. Hadja Lahbib, the EU's Crisis Management Commissioner, emphasized the need for increased funding, comprehensive forest management, and robust education on fire risk as France and Spain grapple with severe blazes.

This year, wildfires prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands across the region already plagued by an extremely hot and dry summer. Lahbib indicated that proactive measures are vital, highlighting that about 90% of wildfires are human-induced. She stressed the importance of investing EU funds into proactive forest management and educating citizens on preventing fires.

The EU's role in wildfire management involves coordinating resources when requested. Recently, the EU deployed several firefighting aircraft and teams to assist France and Spain. With climate change accelerating, the EU plans to further bolster its capacities and has proposed significant budget increases to strengthen its crisis response capabilities.