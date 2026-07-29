SK Hynix: Navigating AI Boom with Strategic Moves

South Korean technology giant, SK Hynix, has unveiled robust quarterly earnings, despite not fully meeting high investor expectations, citing slowed investments in AI by major tech firms as a key factor.

Despite a 13% drop in shares, demand for AI memory chips remains solid. The company is focusing on securing long-term supply deals, hoping to mitigate the impact of fluctuating chip prices and ensure stable future demand.

SK Hynix plans to increase capital spending significantly to support anticipated demand growth, while investors await details on shareholder return policies, amid concerns over delayed shipment impacts on revenue.