Record Commodity Ship Passage through Bab el-Mandeb Amid Regional Tensions

A record thirty-seven commodity ships passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday, while Yemen's Houthis attacked a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, discussions continue over regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, with contrasting proposals from Oman and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 09:20 IST
Record Commodity Ship Passage through Bab el-Mandeb Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In an unprecedented maritime event, thirty-seven commodity ships traversed the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday, the highest count since mid-July, as reported by shipping analytics firm Kpler. Among them, 20 ships entered and 17 exited, though none were very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers.

Yemen's Houthi group escalated tensions with a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, declaring a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, China engaged in direct talks with the Houthi movement for safe passage of its tankers through the Red Sea.

The Strait of Hormuz saw five commodity ships passing through on the same day. Oman proposed a joint management plan with Iran, requiring voluntary fees from shipping firms, but the U.S. continues to negotiate for toll-free passage under a new coordination deal.

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