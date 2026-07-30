Measuring What Matters: New AfCFTA Grant Targets Policy, Climate and Inclusion Gaps

The African Development Fund has approved a $3.48 million grant to help Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Madagascar and Togo strengthen the evidence behind their industrial and trade policies. The initiative reflects a key challenge facing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): continental agreements can open opportunities, but national institutions must still generate reliable data, coordinate policy and measure who benefits.

The grant is directed at that implementation gap. As the concessional financing arm of the African Development Bank Group, the Fund will support impact assessments connected to the African Union's Accelerated Industrial Development for Africa framework, or AIDA, while helping the five beneficiary countries advance AfCFTA implementation.

The project focuses on economies where institutional capacity, data quality and policy coordination remain persistent constraints. These weaknesses can prevent governments from identifying which industries are prepared for greater regional competition, which businesses require targeted support and whether trade reforms are producing inclusive outcomes.

The Missing Infrastructure Is Data, Skills and Coordination

The project will provide training tailored to each country, multilingual learning materials, practical exercises in data collection and validation, and technical support within national institutions. It will also promote shared methodologies for designing, monitoring and evaluating public policies. Implementation failures are not always caused by an absence of policy. In many cases, governments already have trade, industrialisation, investment and enterprise-development strategies. The difficulty lies in connecting them, measuring their effects and updating them when conditions change.

Trade policy may sit with one ministry, industrial development with another, SME support with a separate agency and national data with a statistical office. If those institutions use different indicators or operate without consistent information-sharing, governments can end up pursuing objectives that are poorly aligned.

Common assessment methodologies could help reduce that fragmentation. They could also make it easier to compare progress across countries and identify recurring constraints. But standardisation will need to remain flexible. Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Madagascar and Togo differ in economic structure, administrative capacity and development priorities. A useful framework must create consistency without ignoring those national differences.

The initiative builds on earlier work to develop and pilot an AfCFTA/AIDA Impact Assessment Guide. Expanding its application could move policy discussions beyond general commitments towards more systematic questions: What changed after a policy was introduced? Which sectors responded? Who gained access to new opportunities? Which obstacles remained?

Inclusion Will Be Measured, Not Merely Promised

One of the project's most consequential features is the planned integration of indicators on gender equality, climate change and small and medium-sized enterprises into national monitoring and evaluation systems. These indicators could broaden the way governments judge economic success. Conventional trade statistics may show whether exports or commercial activity increased, but they do not automatically reveal whether smaller firms participated, whether women-led and youth-led businesses gained market access, or whether industrial growth increased exposure to climate-related risks.

By incorporating these dimensions into policy assessments, the project could help governments examine not only whether trade expands, but how its benefits and costs are distributed.

The intended beneficiaries include public officials, trade analysts, academics, government ministries, development agencies, regional economic communities and development partners. Businesses led by women and young people are also expected to benefit.

However, inclusion in a monitoring framework is not the same as meaningful participation. The project's impact will partly depend on whether smaller businesses are consulted during assessments and whether their experiences influence policy decisions. Indicators can identify disparities, but governments must still act on the evidence.

There is also a practical data challenge. Measuring the performance of SMEs or businesses led by women and young people requires consistent definitions, regular reporting and access to information that may be incomplete or scattered across institutions. Climate-sensitive industrial policy similarly requires indicators that connect economic activity with environmental exposure and resilience.

The project can help establish those systems, but their credibility will depend on the quality of the underlying data and the willingness of institutions to report shortcomings as clearly as achievements.

The Real Benchmark Is Whether Governments Change Course

AUDA-NEPAD will implement the project in collaboration with national institutions and regional stakeholders. That structure places a continental development agency in a coordinating role while relying on domestic institutions to apply the methods and sustain them over time.

The arrangement makes national ownership essential. External financing can support training, technical assistance and initial assessments, but it cannot substitute for long-term staffing, budgets and political commitment. Monitoring systems may weaken once project support ends unless governments integrate them into routine planning and decision-making.

The modest size of the grant also places its purpose in perspective. It is not intended to finance factories, transport corridors or large-scale industrial infrastructure. Its contribution lies in improving the institutional machinery through which governments decide what to prioritise, whom to support and how to evaluate progress.

Poorly informed policies may direct scarce resources towards interventions that fail to address the real constraints facing businesses. Stronger evidence can help governments identify where regulatory barriers, weak coordination or limited institutional capacity are undermining AfCFTA implementation.

The next phase should thus be judged by more than the number of officials trained, workshops conducted or materials distributed. The more meaningful indicators will be whether the five countries complete credible assessments, publish or apply their findings, improve coordination among institutions and revise policies when evidence shows that existing approaches are not working.