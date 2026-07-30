Market Jitters: Semiconductor Selloff Shakes Asian Markets

China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a decline due to a significant selloff in the semiconductor and optical transceiver sectors. This downturn weighed heavily on the broader markets, influencing investor sentiment across the region, particularly affecting technology-oriented shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 10:34 IST
Market Jitters: Semiconductor Selloff Shakes Asian Markets
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  • Country:
  • China

In a turbulent session on Thursday, Chinese stocks saw a notable decline, influenced by a sharp selloff in the semiconductor and optical transceiver sectors.

Hong Kong shares also edged lower as the technology downturn weighed on broader market performance, shaking investor confidence across the region.

This development highlights the susceptibility of Asian markets to fluctuations in the semiconductor industry, which plays a critical role in the global supply chain.

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