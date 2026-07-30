Race Against Time: Innovative Vaccine Development for Bundibugyo Ebola Strain

Hilleman Laboratories, a collaboration between Merck and global charity Wellcome based in Singapore, is poised to manufacture an experimental vaccine for the Bundibugyo Ebola strain, which has sparked a rapid outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This venture is backed by $8.5 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). CEPI's CEO, Richard Hatchett, and experts stress the urgency, pointing out that no vaccine currently targets the Bundibugyo virus, hence fast-tracking vaccine candidates is critical.

The World Health Organization previously highlighted the project as the most promising candidate amid the worsening epidemic, marked by over 3,360 infections and 1,487 deaths, highlighting the critical need for both vaccinations and innovative treatments.