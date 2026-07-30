Global Copper Market Faces Tensions Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Amidst anticipations, the copper market eagerly awaits President Donald Trump's decision on importing tariffs for refined copper. The delay has sparked market anxiety and resulted in the U.S. accumulating substantial copper reserves.

The absence of announcements from the White House serves a strategic purpose, creating a domestic premium and drawing considerable copper imports. Consequently, global copper stocks are diminishing, primarily affecting the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange.

This scenario risks a long-term division in the global copper market if tariff uncertainties persist, with the U.S. featuring prominently due to its stockpile advantage.