ADB Approves $1 Billion to Support India's Urban Transformation

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1 billion loan to support India's urban reform agenda, helping cities strengthen infrastructure, improve governance and attract greater private investment as the country prepares for rapid urban growth.

The financing will support the Government of India's Urban Transformation and Investment Program, which is designed to implement the flagship Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and strengthen cities as drivers of economic growth, innovation and better quality of life.

Supporting stronger and more resilient cities

The programme will help urban local bodies improve financial management, strengthen institutions and adopt integrated planning that connects economic development with land use and infrastructure.

It also promotes urban regeneration projects that improve public spaces, encourage transit-oriented development and create safer environments for women and girls. Alongside physical improvements, the programme will modernise city administration through digital systems that increase transparency, improve efficiency and support evidence-based decision-making.

Another major objective is to expand access to commercial financing by encouraging the use of municipal bonds and other market-based funding sources, giving cities more options to finance long-term development projects.

Building on years of partnership

ADB has worked closely with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for several years, providing technical expertise on urban development, water supply, sanitation and city redevelopment.

Since 2024, the bank has contributed research that helped shape the Urban Challenge Fund and has also committed $3 million in technical assistance to support its implementation.

ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said India's cities will play a vital role in achieving the country's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of becoming a fully developed nation. She noted that the programme combines policy reforms, technical assistance and financial support to create investment-ready urban projects capable of attracting commercial and private capital.

Cities driving India's economic future

Urbanisation is becoming one of the strongest forces behind India's economic growth. Cities already generate nearly 70 percent of new jobs and contribute about 63 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). That share is expected to increase to 75 percent by 2030, making effective urban management increasingly important.

Despite their growing economic role, many cities continue to face challenges related to limited institutional capacity, constrained financial resources and inadequate access to market-based financing. These obstacles often slow infrastructure development and reduce their ability to attract investment.

The new programme seeks to address these issues by strengthening local governance, improving financial sustainability and supporting long-term planning that can accommodate expanding urban populations.

Creating investment-ready cities

The Urban Transformation and Investment Program is expected to help cities prepare a stronger pipeline of bankable infrastructure projects while improving the delivery of essential urban services.

By combining institutional reforms with modern financing mechanisms and better planning, the initiative is designed to help Indian cities become more resilient, economically competitive and better equipped to meet the needs of growing populations.

ADB expects the programme to strengthen local governments, unlock additional investment and support sustainable urban development as India continues its journey toward becoming a developed economy by 2047.