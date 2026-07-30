South Africa Confirms Rape Evidence Kits Are Available Nationwide

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia has assured South Africans that rape evidence collection kits for both adults and children are available across the country, addressing concerns about possible shortages. The Ministry of Police said there is no disruption in the supply of these critical forensic kits, while additional stock is already being distributed through routine procurement and replenishment programmes.

The Ministry said the deliveries are taking place as planned to keep police stations and healthcare facilities properly supplied, allowing professionals to continue providing immediate support to survivors of sexual violence without interruptions.

Forensic evidence remains a key part of justice

Rape evidence collection kits are an essential part of criminal investigations because they help gather forensic evidence that can strengthen police cases and support prosecutions in court. The Ministry said maintaining a steady supply of these kits allows investigators to collect evidence as quickly as possible after an incident, improving the chances of holding offenders accountable through the justice system.

Officials stressed that reliable access to the kits is an important part of ensuring that survivors receive the care and investigative support they need during an extremely difficult time.

GBVF remains a national priority

Cachalia described gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as one of South Africa's most urgent national challenges, saying the South African Police Service (SAPS) remains committed to treating victims of sexual violence with dignity, compassion and urgency throughout the reporting and investigation process.

The Ministry said the continued availability of rape evidence collection kits supports these efforts by helping protect the integrity of forensic investigations while reinforcing confidence in the criminal justice system.

Focus on uninterrupted support for survivors

The government's reassurance comes as South Africa continues to strengthen its response to GBVF through improved victim support services and stronger investigative processes. By keeping forensic supplies available across the country, authorities say survivors can continue accessing timely medical and investigative assistance, while police and healthcare workers remain equipped to carry out their responsibilities effectively.