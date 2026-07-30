SARS Warns Taxpayers About AI-Powered Tax Refund Scam

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has issued a fresh warning about a sophisticated scam targeting taxpayers through SMS messages and emails that falsely claim recipients are due a tax refund.

According to SARS, criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create convincing email templates that closely resemble official communications, making fraudulent messages more difficult to identify. The scam directs recipients to fake websites designed to steal sensitive personal and banking information.

SARS urged anyone who receives these messages to delete them immediately, block the sender and avoid clicking on any links.

Fake emails imitate official SARS communication

The revenue service said scammers are sending spoofed emails that appear to come from addresses such as returns@sars.co.za or refunds@sars.co.za, claiming that taxpayers qualify for a refund.

These messages include links to fraudulent forms and websites that closely imitate the official SARS platform. Once victims enter details such as bank account information or login credentials, criminals can use the information for financial fraud and identity theft.

SARS stressed that it will never ask taxpayers to provide passwords, one-time PINs (OTPs), banking PINs or eFiling login details through email, SMS, telephone calls or social media.

Use official channels to verify requests

Taxpayers have been encouraged to deal only through official SARS platforms and to verify the credentials of any tax practitioner before sharing personal information. SARS said registered tax practitioners must also be recognised by a Recognised Controlling Body (RCB) if they charge for their services.

People who suspect they have received a phishing message can report it to the SARS IT Security team by emailing phishing@sars.gov.za. They can also find examples of current scams on the SARS Scams and Phishing webpage or contact the Fraud and Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 00 2870.

How taxpayers can protect themselves

SARS advised taxpayers to remain alert when receiving unexpected emails or text messages requesting financial or personal information. The agency said people should never open or respond to emails from unknown sources and should avoid sharing banking details, passwords, PINs or credit card information through electronic messages.

The revenue service also reminded taxpayers that it does not send hyperlinks to banking websites, does not send .htm or .html attachments and will never ask for credit card details. Any communication claiming otherwise should be treated as fraudulent and reported immediately.