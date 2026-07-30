Zoox Makes History with First U.S. Approval for Steering-Wheel-Free Robotaxis

In a groundbreaking development for the autonomous ride industry, Amazon's Zoox has secured U.S. approval for limited commercial deployment of its innovative steering-wheel-free robotaxis. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) granted the exemption, marking a first for robotaxis specifically designed for autonomous driving.

NHTSA's decision allows Zoox to deploy up to 2,500 robotaxis each year for the next two years, as other companies like Tesla and Waymo race to expand their autonomous ride-hailing services. Zoox's unique vehicle, featuring inward-facing seats, stands out in an industry traditionally modifying existing cars.

While granting the exemption, NHTSA imposed specific reporting requirements on Zoox, emphasizing vehicle safety and operational efficacy. As the agency prepares to set federal standards for automated driving, it remains vigilant, ready to revoke exemptions if safety concerns arise.