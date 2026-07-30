Timor-Leste’s First Solar Megaproject Puts Blended Finance to the Test

Timor-Leste's first utility-scale solar and battery project is more than an addition to the national power grid. Backed by an $85.7 million financing package from international development partners, the investment will test whether blended finance, risk guarantees and a long-term private power contract can reduce diesel dependence while opening the country's electricity sector to private capital.

The project will combine a 73.7-megawatt-AC solar photovoltaic plant with an 80.2-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system, transmission lines and supporting facilities. Manatuto Renewables Power will operate the development, which is also Timor-Leste's first independent power producer project.

Instead of the public sector directly owning and operating the generation facility, a private project company will produce electricity and sell it to state-owned utility EDTL, E.P. under a 25-year power purchase agreement. The arrangement introduces a new institutional model for Timor-Leste's electricity sector. It gives the project a committed buyer and a long-term revenue structure, while allowing the country to draw on private-sector capital and technical expertise.

However, the agreement also creates long-term obligations. EDTL will need to manage payments under the contract, integrate the new electricity into the national grid and maintain a reliable relationship with the private operator over a quarter of a century.

The Asian Development Bank acted as transaction adviser to EDTL, leading the project's structuring and competitive procurement. The contract was awarded to EDF power solutions, a subsidiary of EDF Group, and I-Environment Investments Pacific, a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. Their participation places experienced international companies at the centre of the project. It also means that the success of the investment will be judged partly by whether Timor-Leste can establish a stable and credible framework for future privately financed infrastructure.

An $85.7 Million Package Built to Absorb Risk

The financing structure reveals both the ambition of the project and the risks associated with delivering a first-of-its-kind power investment. The package combines commercial-style senior lending, concessional capital and political risk guarantees from the World Bank Group, ADB, JICA and the Government of Canada.

The International Finance Corporation is providing $19 million in senior loans, while ADB and JICA are each contributing $12.2 million. Concessional financing is also being channelled through ADB's Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund 2, supported by JICA, and the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia, backed by Canada.

Additional concessional resources will come through the International Development Association's Private Sector Window and the IFC Concessional Capital Window.

These instruments are designed to reduce financing costs and cover risks that private investors or lenders might otherwise be unwilling to accept. In effect, public development finance is being used to make a strategically important renewable-energy project commercially workable.

Political risk protection is another critical part of the structure. IFC's loan is supported by a guarantee from the IDA Private Sector Window's Risk Management Facility. MIGA has also approved 20 years of political risk insurance for EDF power solutions and I-Environment Investments Pacific, covering their investments in Manatuto Renewables Power.

A portion of that protection will come through the MIGA Guarantee Facility as a first-loss layer, meaning the facility would absorb an initial share of covered losses before other parts of the guarantee structure are called upon.

The complexity of the package shows that mobilising private infrastructure capital in an unfamiliar market often requires more than a viable technology. Investors also need protection against political and contractual uncertainties, dependable project revenues and institutions capable of supporting agreements over several decades.

Storage Turns Sunshine into Usable Grid Power

The project is expected to reduce Timor-Leste's reliance on imported diesel by adding a large source of domestically generated renewable electricity. Its battery system is essential to that objective. Solar plants generate power only when sunlight is available, while electricity demand continues throughout the day and night. Battery storage allows part of the electricity produced during sunny periods to be retained and supplied when immediate solar production declines.

The 80.2-megawatt-hour battery system should also help manage fluctuations in generation as the plant connects to the grid. Its effectiveness will depend on how the system is operated, maintained and coordinated with existing generation assets.

Annual electricity production is expected to equal the typical consumption of about 80,000 households, representing approximately 400,000 people. That comparison illustrates the project's scale, although it does not mean that 400,000 people will automatically receive new electricity connections.

The actual effect on consumers will depend on how electricity is distributed, whether the grid can reliably absorb the additional power and how the project affects the wider cost of generation. The investment is also expected to create jobs during development, construction, operation and maintenance. Construction is likely to generate the most immediate demand for labour, while the operating phase will require a smaller but more specialised workforce.

The Real Test Begins After the Financing Announcement

Securing financing is a major step, but the project's most difficult phase will be implementation. The solar plant, battery system, transmission lines and related infrastructure must be developed on schedule and integrated into Timor-Leste's electricity network. Delays in land access, permits, construction or grid connection could affect costs and the start of commercial operations.

Environmental and social management will also require scrutiny. Utility-scale solar facilities and transmission corridors occupy land and may affect nearby communities. Clear consultation, compensation and grievance procedures will be important to maintaining public confidence.

The financial relationship between Manatuto Renewables Power and EDTL will be equally significant. A 25-year power purchase agreement provides long-term certainty for investors, but it also commits the public utility to purchasing electricity under predetermined contractual conditions.

The electricity price, payment protections and allocation of currency, operational and demand risks will shape the agreement's implications for EDTL and public finances. Those terms will also influence whether the project delivers affordable electricity as well as cleaner generation.

The project should not be assessed only by the capacity installed or financing mobilised. The more revealing measures will be how reliably it supplies power, how much diesel generation it displaces, whether the battery performs as intended and whether the utility can meet its contractual obligations without creating unsustainable financial pressure.

There is also a larger question about replication. One extensively supported transaction does not by itself establish a functioning private renewable-energy market. The project will need to demonstrate that Timor-Leste can procure, regulate and manage private power investments transparently and consistently.

If it performs well, the investment could provide a template for future energy projects and reduce perceptions of market risk. If operational or contractual problems emerge, they could make later projects more difficult and expensive to finance.